 

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ditches Oxygen Tube in 'Beautiful Photos' After Weight Loss

Getting real in new unfiltered selfies, the 36-year-old reality TV star poses without using an oxygen tank after dropping nearly 200 pounds from her initial weight.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tammy Slaton has just made a big progress in her weight loss journey. Proudly showing off her natural beauty, the "1000-Lb. Sisters" star, ditched an oxygen tub in new Instagram photos following her drastic weight loss.

On Saturday, May 27, Tammy made use of her social media account to give an update on her transformation. In the unfiltered pictures, she appeared to go makeup free while giving a close-up look at her face.

The reality TV star rocked glasses and kept her red curly-cue locks down, with a few strands of hair framing her face. She sported a denim jacket and a white blouse with a red floral print. "6 beautiful photos of myself without filters," she captioned it.

In the carousel, Tammy posed without using an oxygen tank, which is a significant achievement in her weight loss journey. It marks the first time she's posted a photo without an oxygen or tracheal tube since her birthday on July 27, 2021.

In the comments section, many praised Tammy for showing progress. Her weight loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith commented on the post, "So proud of you [a heart emoji.]" TV personality and podcaster Sarah Fraser wrote, "Beautiful! Congrats on your health journey, you look amazing and you're a star."

A fan who also noticed her significant progress gushed, "The oxygen is gone!!!! you're looking beautiful." Another follower chimed in, "No oxygen.. go gurllllll... whoop so proud of ya."

Tammy has let the "1000-Lb. Sisters" camera document her weight loss journey. In the latest season of the hit TLC reality show, she spent time in a rehab facility in Ohio as she prepared for the bariatric surgery she received last year.

In one episode, she achieved her weight loss goal in order to qualify for the surgery. "When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said after dropping nearly 200 pounds from her initial weight of 717 lbs. in a February 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy previously had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility due to her weight.

