'The Little Mermaid' Swims Past 'Fast X' to Top Memorial Day Box Office

Disney's live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic makes a splash with an estimated $95.5 debut over the three-day frame and an estimated $118 million including the fourth day.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Little Mermaid (2023)" has made a splash at box office. Debuting on Memorial Day weekend, Disney's live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic easily outswam the competition, bringing in an estimated $95.5 million from 4,432 screens over the three-day frame in North America.

Rob Marshall's take on the musical fantasy film is expected to lead the race over the four-day holiday, with an estimated $117.5 million by the time the holiday is over. It ranks as the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history.

"It's a classic," said Tony Chambers, Disney's head of distribution. "You ask a lot of women or men of my age and it's 'Little Mermaid' and 'Beauty and the Beast' that rank as their favorite animated movie. It's a story that takes them back to their respective childhoods and this movie is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation."

Starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy among others, "The Little Mermaid" caters for mostly young audiences. In the U.S., 68% of the audience was female, while 25% of ticket buyers ranged in age between 25 to 34. Kids accounted for 22% of the opening weekend crowds.

"This gives Disney the green light to keep mining its vault," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, weighed in. "With an opening this big, I think you're going to keep seeing these live-action reboots."

With "The Little Mermaid" debut, "Fast X" is significantly slowed down in its second weekend. It added an estimated $23 million over the three-day frame, down 65.7% from its opening weekend, for a domestic total of %107.95 million so far.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" drops to the third place in its fourth weekend, bagging an additional $19.95 million. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is also down another spot to No. 3 with an estimated $6.3 million.

It is followed by "The Machine", an action comedy starring Mark Hamill and stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, at the fifth place with approximately $4.9 million. Another newcomer, "About My Father" starring Robert De Niro, debuts at the sixth place with an estimated $4.25 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (May. 26-28, 2023):

