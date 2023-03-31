Summer Walker Flaunts Taut Tummy in Bikini 3 Months After Welcoming Twins

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Playing Games' songstress looks snatched as she shows off her post-baby body in a new bathroom selfie, while sharing words of wisdom about relationship and self-confidence.

Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Getting her hands full with three kids doesn't make Summer Walker forget about taking care of herself. The 26-year-old singer has apparently got back in shape, just three months after welcoming her twin boys.

Proud of her post-baby body, the R&B songstress has shown off her slim figure in a new mirror selfie. On Wednesday, March 29, the mother of three took to her Instagram page to share the image that featured her and a friend posing in the bathroom while sporting tiny bikini.

Rocking a colorful bikini top, Summer looked snatched as she flaunted her taut tummy. She glared at her reflection in the mirror, while her friend, who sported a yellow swimsuit, held the phone to take their picture.

Along with the bikini selfie, Summer shared some words of wisdom about relationship and self-confidence. "Mixed signals are not a sign to try harder," read one of the messages written in several Post-It notes. "Money is not a reflection of worth."

"You're better off losing someone else than losing yourself," a third handwritten message said. "The happiest people are too busy doing their own things to compare themselves to others."

"Insecurity does not mean weakness," it continued to advise. "Life changes for the better when you stop being subtle about what you want - in a relationship, in bed, in your career, and on your pizza."

Summer gave birth to twin boys, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Larry a.k.a. LVRD Pharaoh, on December 30, 2022, at home. She is also a mother to a 2-year-old daughter named Bubbles, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend London on da Track.

Recently, Summer defended her first child against criticism after the girl was seen hitting her. In a video that Summer posted from Bubbles' birthday party, the girl looked upset and repeatedly hit her mom in the head, before her tiny hand got entangled in her mom's long hair.

Social media users quickly weighed in on Bubbles' behavior, with many saying it wasn't funny. Others speculated that the birthday girl "may very well be on Autism Spectrum and have sensory issues."

Responding to the negative comments, Summer explained that her daughter doesn't like loud noises, but she and other guests were singing "Happy Birthday" out loud at the party, that's why Bubbles went berserk in the clip. "SHE DONT LIKE LOUD NOISES, she ain't hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday, & the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol," she commented on The Shade Room's re-post of her Stories.

You can share this post!