 

Summer Walker Defends Daughter Bubbles for Hitting Her

Summer Walker Defends Daughter Bubbles for Hitting Her
Instagram
Celebrity

After sharing a video from her daughter's 2nd birthday party that once again raises concerns among her fans, the 'Playing Games' songstress tells the critics to 'stfu.'

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker doesn't need people telling her how she should raise her children. The singer/songwriter has defended her 2-year-old daughter after she shared a video that saw the toddler hitting her at the girl's birthday party.

The mother of three explained that her daughter doesn't like loud noises, but she and other guests were singing "Happy Birthday" out loud at the party, that's why Bubbles went berserk in the clip. "SHE DONT LIKE LOUD NOISES, she ain't hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday, & the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol," she commented on The Shade Room's re-post of her Stories.

Clapping back at the critics, the 26-year-old added, "y'all can stfu on my baby birthday."

Earlier on Wednesday, March 22, Summer posted on her Instagram Stories some photos and videos from her daughter's 2nd birthday celebration. While the toddler looked happy when playing bubbles with her mother, she was clearly upset in another clip that saw her being held by her mother.

  Editors' Pick

Bubbles was seen hitting Summer repeatedly in the head, before her tiny hand got entangled in her mom's long hair. As the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker looked to be in trouble, another woman came to the rescue and helped release Bubbles' hand from Summer's tresses.

Social media users quickly weighed in on Bubbles' behavior, with many saying it wasn't funny. "This behavior ain't cute," one commenter wrote. Others speculated that the birthday girl "may very well be on Autism Spectrum and have sensory issues."

Sukihana, meanwhile, joked, "Next time I get in a fight I'm calling Summer daughter."

Previously, Summer raised similar concerns after sharing a video of her daughter "beating [her] ass." In the clip posted on Saturday, March 18, the R&B artist and a male friend were singing "Wade in the Water", but Bubbles seemed displeased as she started hitting her mom.

Bubbles only stopped after Summer and her friend discontinued their rendition of the gospel song as the friend chuckled, "Oh my God." Summer, who did little to stop her daughter from hitting her, jokingly warned in the caption, "This child stay beating my ass. She wrong af."

You can share this post!

You might also like

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Has No Regrets Cheating on Her

Related Posts
Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Summer Walker Admits She's Afraid of Getting Canceled

Summer Walker Admits She's Afraid of Getting Canceled

Summer Walker on Lil Uzi Vert Rapping About Satan: 'Nothing Funny or Cute About It'

Summer Walker on Lil Uzi Vert Rapping About Satan: 'Nothing Funny or Cute About It'

Summer Walker Gushes About Being a 'Brand New Woman' After 'Incredible' Spiritual Journey

Summer Walker Gushes About Being a 'Brand New Woman' After 'Incredible' Spiritual Journey

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan, Ne-Yo and Jake Paul Charged With Cryptocurrency Violations
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lindsay Lohan, Ne-Yo and Jake Paul Charged With Cryptocurrency Violations

Nick Cannon Would Love to Have Children With His Ex Christina Milian
  • Mar 24, 2023

Nick Cannon Would Love to Have Children With His Ex Christina Milian

Summer Walker Defends Daughter Bubbles for Hitting Her
  • Mar 24, 2023

Summer Walker Defends Daughter Bubbles for Hitting Her

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior
  • Mar 24, 2023

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Has No Regrets Cheating on Her
  • Mar 24, 2023

Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Has No Regrets Cheating on Her

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Details Their 'Ludicrous' Sexual 'Rituals' During COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Mar 24, 2023

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Details Their 'Ludicrous' Sexual 'Rituals' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Most Read
Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest
Celebrity

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Emily Ratajkowski Draws Mixed Responses After Debuting Pixie Haircut

Emily Ratajkowski Draws Mixed Responses After Debuting Pixie Haircut

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday