Summer Walker Defends Daughter Bubbles for Hitting Her

Instagram Celebrity

After sharing a video from her daughter's 2nd birthday party that once again raises concerns among her fans, the 'Playing Games' songstress tells the critics to 'stfu.'

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker doesn't need people telling her how she should raise her children. The singer/songwriter has defended her 2-year-old daughter after she shared a video that saw the toddler hitting her at the girl's birthday party.

The mother of three explained that her daughter doesn't like loud noises, but she and other guests were singing "Happy Birthday" out loud at the party, that's why Bubbles went berserk in the clip. "SHE DONT LIKE LOUD NOISES, she ain't hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday, & the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol," she commented on The Shade Room's re-post of her Stories.

Clapping back at the critics, the 26-year-old added, "y'all can stfu on my baby birthday."

Earlier on Wednesday, March 22, Summer posted on her Instagram Stories some photos and videos from her daughter's 2nd birthday celebration. While the toddler looked happy when playing bubbles with her mother, she was clearly upset in another clip that saw her being held by her mother.

Bubbles was seen hitting Summer repeatedly in the head, before her tiny hand got entangled in her mom's long hair. As the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker looked to be in trouble, another woman came to the rescue and helped release Bubbles' hand from Summer's tresses.

Social media users quickly weighed in on Bubbles' behavior, with many saying it wasn't funny. "This behavior ain't cute," one commenter wrote. Others speculated that the birthday girl "may very well be on Autism Spectrum and have sensory issues."

Sukihana, meanwhile, joked, "Next time I get in a fight I'm calling Summer daughter."

Previously, Summer raised similar concerns after sharing a video of her daughter "beating [her] ass." In the clip posted on Saturday, March 18, the R&B artist and a male friend were singing "Wade in the Water", but Bubbles seemed displeased as she started hitting her mom.

Bubbles only stopped after Summer and her friend discontinued their rendition of the gospel song as the friend chuckled, "Oh my God." Summer, who did little to stop her daughter from hitting her, jokingly warned in the caption, "This child stay beating my ass. She wrong af."

You can share this post!