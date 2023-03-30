 

Jason Ritter Emotionally Reflects on His Alcoholism Prior to Marrying Melanie Lynskey

During an appearance with his wife on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 'Raising Dion' star admits that he worked on himself 'enough to feel like maybe' he could be the one for her too.

AceShowbiz - Jason Ritter got emotional when looking back on his relationship with alcohol prior to marrying wife Melanie Lynskey. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show", the "Raising Dion" star opened up about how his alcoholism issues played a part in the beginning of their romance.

In the Wednesday, March 29 episode of the talk show, Jason was asked by host Drew Barrymore about the moment he knew Melanie was the one. Unhesitatingly, he was quick to mention, "I knew how incredible Melanie was early on." He, however, continued by stating, "It's not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird."

"But mixed in the mix, [I was] dealing with some alcoholism issues," the 43-year-old actor then confessed. Still, he could not help but gush over his wife as saying, "At a point, I knew how amazing she was, and I thought she would be incredible for someone who deserved her, basically. And I didn't feel like I was that person. I thought [I was] a little bit too crazy."

Jason continued his story by recounting, "So it was only after like maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, 'Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person.' It's been like a slow burn." Praising Melanie once again, he added, "I knew she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I can be the one for her, too."

Jason's wife, Melanie, who sat next to him during the interview, has nothing but praises for him in return. She gushed, "He did so much work on himself. I'm so proud of him." Similar to Jason, Melanie was not able to hide her sentiment and could be seen wiping her tears away during the chat.

Jason and Melanie first met when they became co-stars in a 2013 movie "The Big Ask". They started dating shortly after. They got engaged four years into their relationship, and welcomed their first daughter together in 2018. The lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020.

