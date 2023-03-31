Flavor Flav Declares He's Taylor Swift's Fan: 'My Girl'

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The Public Enemy rapper gushes over the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker as he shows love for the 33-year-old star while joining his fellow artists at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Flavor Flav isn't shy to admit his adoration for Taylor Swift. The Public Enemy rapper raved about the Anti-Hero" hitmaker while joining his fellow artists at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27.

While attending the award-giving event, Flavor showed love for the pop star as he graced the red carpet by donning a shirt with Taylor's lyrics emblazoned on it. When asked about his choice of fashion, the rapper quickly admitted that he's a fan of Taylor.

"Always love Taylor Swift's music, you know what I'm saying," he told the host. "[I'm a Swiftie] as you can tell! I'm here to support her! I'm here to support my girl."

Not stopping there, Flavor Flav then sang his own rendition of "Bad Blood". "I ain't got no bad blood today! I got the good blood, you know what I'm saying!" he laughed. "Word up! But yeah, I wanna meet her, too. One day."

Flavor must be a pride fan that night as Taylor came as the biggest winner at the 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards after collecting five nods. The "Bejewelled" singer won awards categories like Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Best Sample. The 33-year-old star was also honored with the Innovator Award.

While receiving the Innovator Award at the award-giving event, Taylor delivered an inspiring speech for fans. She advised young fans to allow themselves to experience failure. "I'm really flattered by this award. So thank you so much to iHeart for giving this to me," she told the crowd as she took to the stage in a Grace Jones-inspired sparkling hooded jumpsuit to receive the award from pal and "tour mate" Phoebe Bridgers.

"I never, a single time, woke up in the morning and thought, 'You know what I'm gonna do today? I'm gonna go innovate some stuff,' " the "Folklore" singer joked. " 'Things need to be innovated and I'm gonna be the one that does it.' But what I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she added.

