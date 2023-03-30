Leonardo DiCaprio and 'White Lotus' Actress Simona Tabasco Attend Luxury Car Party in NYC

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/FAYES VISION Celebrity

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor was caught hitting a pre-Oscars party with Gigi Hadid after calling off their brief romance earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently still dating around. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted hanging out with 28-year-old actress Simona Tabasco at a luxury car party in New York City.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, March 29 that the "Titanic" actor "stayed for quite a while to chat with party guests, enjoy the music and a drink." A source further detailed to the site, "He certainly wasn't as under the radar as much as he usually is, as he was without his typical baseball cap and sunglasses."

The insider went on saying that Leo was also seen mingling with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath and they even posed for photos together. "Leo wasn't with a crazy big entourage [and] was doing a lot of mingling with the Polestar team and checking out the car," the source added. The actor, who's also an investor in the electric car company, was "definitely enjoying" himself and "full of smiles."

In the meantime, Simona hit the event looking stylish in a long black skirt and an oversized blazer layered over a collared white blouse. The "White Lotus" actress reportedly "stopped by" while on her way home to Italy after a whirlwind award season in Los Angeles.

According to an eyewitness, Simona appeared to enjoy the performance by singer James Blake, who played several unreleased songs from his upcoming album for the crowd. "Simona was loving James Blake's set, got super close to the DJ booth and couldn't stop taking photos and videos of him," the informant said of the HBO star, who plays Lucia on the iconic show.

Other A-list guests at the exclusive bash included Irina Shayk, Teyana Taylor, Noor Tagouri, AnnaSophia Robb and 51-year-old billionaire Julio Santo Domingo.

Earlier this month, Leo was spotted hitting a pre-Oscars party with Gigi Hadid. They were first linked towards the end of last year. "There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," said a source of their sighting.

Just weeks prior to their public partying, Leo and Gigi were spotted leaving Casa Cipriani in Milan in February. A source claimed that the pair were dining inside with a group of friends to celebrate Edward Enninful's birthday.

Leo and Gigi were first linked in September during last season's NYFW when they were spotted at a loft party and at Casa Cipriani. They got close after the "Don't Look Up" star called it quits with his girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone.

Then in December last year, Leo sparked new romance rumors with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas. In January, it's reported that Leo and Gigi "have respect" for one another amid rumors that he's dating Victoria, the daughter of iconic actor Lorenzo Lamas. "They are not exclusive," said an insider. "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

