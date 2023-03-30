 

Eva Marcille's Husband Michael Sterling to 'Fight' for Their Marriage After She Files for Divorce

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
While the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum has decided to call an end to her marriage, her estranged husband says he's going to show 'that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.'

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Sterling is not ready to give up on his marriage to Eva Marcille just yet. Unlike the actress/model who has made up her mind and decided to call it quits, her estranged husband is ready to "fight" for their marriage.

In a statement to multiple outlets, Michael declared his vow to "win her back." He said, "I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being."

Claiming that there's still so much love between them, the lawyer added, "I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side." He concluded, "I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back."

Eva filed for divorce from Michael on Thursday, March 23 after almost five years of marriage. After the news spread online, she confirmed it in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 28.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," she said. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," the 38-year-old assured, before adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

In court documents, Eva claims their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that they "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation." She is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with "care and maintenance" and medical costs.

The former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star wants the court to award her "equitable division" of the assets she and Michael gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. She wants their debt to be "equitably divided" too.

Eva and Michael got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot on October 7, 2018. They have two children together, son 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in April 2018, and Maverick Sterling, 3. Michael also helps raise Eva's daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

