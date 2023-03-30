 

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress was caught on camera exiting Nobu in New York City with Taryn Zimmerman back on March 21, days before her and Zayn's dating report made media headlines.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez had a night out with Zayn Malik's personal assistant days before the singers' dating rumors emerged. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress was seen exiting Nobu in New York City with Taryn Zimmerman back on March 21.

In photos surfacing online, the 30-year-old was seen walking side-by-side with Taryn while leaving the Japanese restaurant. The pictures saw Selena wearing a light gray denim jacket atop dark gray slacks and a matching top.

Selena completed her look with black platform boots and a chunky infinity scarf. Taryn, in the meantime, sported a cream-colored trench coat, light gray jeans, a black top and strappy platform sandals.

The dating rumors between Selena and Zayn were first brought up by a TikTok user, Klarissa Garcia, earlier this month. The TikToker claimed a friend, a hostess at a celebrity-loved Soho eatery, who told her about the two star's date night.

  Editors' Pick

Klarissa then told Page Six on March 24, "No one noticed them [in the restaurant]." She added, "It was pretty public but ... no one really cares about famous people in New York."

An eyewitness additionally told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The informant dished, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

However, the dating report between Selena and Zayn didn't come as surprise, at least for those who are close to them. They know the pair have hooked up "way back" in the past, when Selena's best friend Taylor Swift was dating Zayn's then-One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

"They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating," a top music industry source informed Page Six. The source added, "It doesn't surprise me at all that they're potentially together [today]."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation
Related Posts
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Says Her Crush 'Doesn't Even Exist' After Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez Says Her Crush 'Doesn't Even Exist' After Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Latest News
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors
  • Mar 30, 2023

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation
  • Mar 30, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour
  • Mar 30, 2023

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison
  • Mar 30, 2023

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy