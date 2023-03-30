Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress was caught on camera exiting Nobu in New York City with Taryn Zimmerman back on March 21, days before her and Zayn's dating report made media headlines.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez had a night out with Zayn Malik's personal assistant days before the singers' dating rumors emerged. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress was seen exiting Nobu in New York City with Taryn Zimmerman back on March 21.

In photos surfacing online, the 30-year-old was seen walking side-by-side with Taryn while leaving the Japanese restaurant. The pictures saw Selena wearing a light gray denim jacket atop dark gray slacks and a matching top.

Selena completed her look with black platform boots and a chunky infinity scarf. Taryn, in the meantime, sported a cream-colored trench coat, light gray jeans, a black top and strappy platform sandals.

The dating rumors between Selena and Zayn were first brought up by a TikTok user, Klarissa Garcia, earlier this month. The TikToker claimed a friend, a hostess at a celebrity-loved Soho eatery, who told her about the two star's date night.

Klarissa then told Page Six on March 24, "No one noticed them [in the restaurant]." She added, "It was pretty public but ... no one really cares about famous people in New York."

An eyewitness additionally told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The informant dished, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

However, the dating report between Selena and Zayn didn't come as surprise, at least for those who are close to them. They know the pair have hooked up "way back" in the past, when Selena's best friend Taylor Swift was dating Zayn's then-One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

"They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating," a top music industry source informed Page Six. The source added, "It doesn't surprise me at all that they're potentially together [today]."

