Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband is facing a new allegation. Sebastian Bear-McClard, who shares a young son with the "Gone Girl" actress, found himself being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with teen girls.

Bringing up the claim was 24-year-old woman. In an expose obtained by Variety, the woman said Sebastian reached out to her when she was just 17 years old via Instagram. The two later met up at a loft in New York City and the meeting resulted in a small role in his film, "Good Time".

Once she she arrived on set, the woman was shocked to find out that she had to shoot with an "actor who had recently been released from prison" naked. The accuser initially thought she was about to film with the movie's star, Robert Pattinson.

"[I] was utterly stunned and felt terrified," she recalled. "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no.' "

Shortly after the incident, the young woman reportedly began having sex with Sebastian. They allegedly continued a consensual relationship for more than two years.

Sebastian and Emily parted ways sometime in 2022 amid rumors he cheated on her. However, it was not until September 6 that the model confirmed her single status.

Emily later filed for divorce on September 8. She submitted the paper to Manhattan Supreme Court. She added that the divorce is being contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated.

Earlier this month, Emily admitted that even though she was "really, really unhappy" during her marriage with Sebastian, she didn't know how to call it quits with him for a "very long time" and ended up taking antidepressants. "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy. I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK. I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me," she said on "Going Mental With Eileen Kelly" podcast.

