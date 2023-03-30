 

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

The accuser, who is now 24, claims that the film producer reached out to her when she was just 17 years old via Instagram and they later met up at a loft in New York City, which resulted in her getting a small role in one of his movies.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband is facing a new allegation. Sebastian Bear-McClard, who shares a young son with the "Gone Girl" actress, found himself being accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with teen girls.

Bringing up the claim was 24-year-old woman. In an expose obtained by Variety, the woman said Sebastian reached out to her when she was just 17 years old via Instagram. The two later met up at a loft in New York City and the meeting resulted in a small role in his film, "Good Time".

Once she she arrived on set, the woman was shocked to find out that she had to shoot with an "actor who had recently been released from prison" naked. The accuser initially thought she was about to film with the movie's star, Robert Pattinson.

"[I] was utterly stunned and felt terrified," she recalled. "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no.' "

  Editors' Pick

Shortly after the incident, the young woman reportedly began having sex with Sebastian. They allegedly continued a consensual relationship for more than two years.

Sebastian and Emily parted ways sometime in 2022 amid rumors he cheated on her. However, it was not until September 6 that the model confirmed her single status.

Emily later filed for divorce on September 8. She submitted the paper to Manhattan Supreme Court. She added that the divorce is being contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated.

Earlier this month, Emily admitted that even though she was "really, really unhappy" during her marriage with Sebastian, she didn't know how to call it quits with him for a "very long time" and ended up taking antidepressants. "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy. I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK. I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me," she said on "Going Mental With Eileen Kelly" podcast.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski Considers Freezing Her Eggs as She's Open to Having More Kids

Emily Ratajkowski Considers Freezing Her Eggs as She's Open to Having More Kids

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Emily Ratajkowski Slams Men for 'Thinking With Their D****'

Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly 'Begging' Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Kissing Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly 'Begging' Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Kissing Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles

Latest News
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors
  • Mar 30, 2023

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's Assistant Seen Having Dinner Together Prior to Singer's Romance Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation
  • Mar 30, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Hit With Sexual Misconduct Accusation

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour
  • Mar 30, 2023

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison
  • Mar 30, 2023

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy