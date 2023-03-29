Quavo to Release New Single 'Honey Bun' Soon

AceShowbiz - Quavo is set to release new music soon. The Migos star announced his return on Monday, March 27 by informing his fans that he will unleash a new single called "Honey Bun" this week.
The 31-year-old teased the track via Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself on a set of what appears to be a music video, he wrote, "Honey Bun Friday!" The emcee added the hashtag "#ForTake."
It will be another tribute song that Quavo dedicated to Takeoff. In February, the former honored his late nephew and bandmate with a song called "Greatness".
The track arrived with its official music video, which shows Quavo sitting among a backdrop of cars and jewelry. On the tune, he raps he would "give away all this s**t just to see my dawg just one more time." He continues, "Tryin' to move forward, but I don't got all the answers/ But I know I can't look backwards, that's dangerous/ I had to go read the bible and take a few pages."
"I don't care how long it take, I don't care what storm you been through/ It's greatness/ This how legends was born, greatness," the Atlanta artist goes on. "I couldn't do it without the greatest group in the world/ Hmm, greatness/ I couldn't do it without the greatest nephew in the world/ Greatness."
Quavo's first tribute song for Takeoff was "Without You". It arrived on January 4 alongside a somber black-and-white music video which sees Quavo sitting in what seems to be a recording studio while smoking a blunt. He looks down and rocks gently in a chair.
Quavo was with Takeoff during the shooting which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. Following a funeral for the late rapper, the former posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers," he wrote.