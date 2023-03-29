Quavo to Release New Single 'Honey Bun' Soon

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/INSTA Music

The Migos star seemingly dedicates the new song to his late nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, Texas in November 2022.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo is set to release new music soon. The Migos star announced his return on Monday, March 27 by informing his fans that he will unleash a new single called "Honey Bun" this week.

The 31-year-old teased the track via Instagram. Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself on a set of what appears to be a music video, he wrote, "Honey Bun Friday!" The emcee added the hashtag "#ForTake."

It will be another tribute song that Quavo dedicated to Takeoff. In February, the former honored his late nephew and bandmate with a song called "Greatness".

The track arrived with its official music video, which shows Quavo sitting among a backdrop of cars and jewelry. On the tune, he raps he would "give away all this s**t just to see my dawg just one more time." He continues, "Tryin' to move forward, but I don't got all the answers/ But I know I can't look backwards, that's dangerous/ I had to go read the bible and take a few pages."

"I don't care how long it take, I don't care what storm you been through/ It's greatness/ This how legends was born, greatness," the Atlanta artist goes on. "I couldn't do it without the greatest group in the world/ Hmm, greatness/ I couldn't do it without the greatest nephew in the world/ Greatness."

Quavo's first tribute song for Takeoff was "Without You". It arrived on January 4 alongside a somber black-and-white music video which sees Quavo sitting in what seems to be a recording studio while smoking a blunt. He looks down and rocks gently in a chair.

Quavo was with Takeoff during the shooting which took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. Following a funeral for the late rapper, the former posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers," he wrote.

You can share this post!