Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'

Just hours after releasing the 'Jaded' music video, the former 'Hannah Montana' star turns to her Instagram page to celebrate the success of her hit single, 'Flowers'.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has given fans a new special treat. On Monday, March 25, the "Hannah Montana" alum debuted a video from her "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)", in which she sings the emotive track, "Jaded".

The visuals shows the 30-year-old singing on an outdoor stage in a white mini-dress. The outfit itself features a large buckle and cutouts that the musician paired with angular black sunglasses.

"Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that?/ Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked/ We went to hell but we never came back," the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus chants on the bridge before moving to the chorus. "I'm sorry that you're jaded/ I could've taken you places/ You're lonely now and I hate it/ I'm sorry that you're jaded."

Just hours after dropping the music video, Miley turned to Instagram to celebrate the success of her hit single, "Flowers". Sharing a photo of herself and a picture of her posing next to Donatella Versace, she exclaimed, "Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply."

