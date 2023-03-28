Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has given fans a new special treat. On Monday, March 25, the "Hannah Montana" alum debuted a video from her "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)", in which she sings the emotive track, "Jaded".
The visuals shows the 30-year-old singing on an outdoor stage in a white mini-dress. The outfit itself features a large buckle and cutouts that the musician paired with angular black sunglasses.
"Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that?/ Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked/ We went to hell but we never came back," the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus chants on the bridge before moving to the chorus. "I'm sorry that you're jaded/ I could've taken you places/ You're lonely now and I hate it/ I'm sorry that you're jaded."
Just hours after dropping the music video, Miley turned to Instagram to celebrate the success of her hit single, "Flowers". Sharing a photo of herself and a picture of her posing next to Donatella Versace, she exclaimed, "Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply."