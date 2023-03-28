Shawn Mendes Flaunts Red Hot Sunburn in New Shirtless Pics

Cover Images/Marion Curtis Celebrity

The 'Lost in Tokyo' hitmaker treats fans to a couple of shirtless photos and it's safe to assume that he got a little too much sun on his recent trip to Mexico.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes may need some aloe vera. The "Lost in Tokyo" hitmaker treated fans to a couple of shirtless photos and it's safe to assume that he got a little too much sun on his recent trip to Mexico.

On Monday, March 27, the Canadian star shared a slew of pictures taken from his Mexican getaway. In some of the images, the "Stitches" singer could be seen ditching his top, showing off his buff upper body that was glowing a painful-looking shade of red.

One of the snaps featured Shawn from the front. Despite the scorching skin, the "Senorita" singer seemingly enjoyed his vacation as he sported a big smile on his face. In another picture, the pop star flaunted the outline of a tank top temporarily stamped on his back as he faced away from the camera.

Shawn additionally shared photos of the sights he explored in Mexico City, including the pyramids of Teotihuacan, a street musician and a cluttered bookstore. However, it was the sunburn snaps that got fans and friends talking in the comments section.

"Protek that skin bruhhhh," OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder wrote. A fan, meanwhile, commented, "when you're not diving in freezing water you're out in the sun without sunscreen, we want to protect you but you don't want to be protected."

"Shawn do u want me to put sunscreen on you?" singer Dan Berk joked. The official account of MTV also chimed in, saying, "i'll rub in your aloe if you need me to."

The sunburn aside, Shawn recently made headlines after he encouraged men to wear crop tops. "I think the crop tops, they're just… they're super beautiful," the singer, who is collaborating with fashion empire Tommy Hilfiger, said while attending the brand's event in London on Tuesday, March 21. "They look great on men. They look great on men, so don't be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good."

Shawn doubled down on his statement in an interview with Evening Standard. Discussing him and music producer Mike Sabath sporting a crop top from Hilfiger's latest collection, the "Senorita" singer shared, "We put the crop on him and were like - hot. That's it. Like, yes. He would look amazing in anything. I think it's just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing."

His remarks drew mixed responses from fans. Some trolls blasted the ex-boyfriend of Camila Cabello with one saying, "Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine?" However, some others defended him as they noted that men used to bare their midriffs in the '80s and '90s.

You can share this post!