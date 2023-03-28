Wendy Williams' Rep Denies Rumors Podcast Show Is 'Canceled'

Instagram Celebrity

Last week, it's reported that the former daytime TV queen's highly-publicized project 'The Wendy Experience' was canceled before it even launched as she allegedly told her friends that 'there is no podcast.'

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams' representative has spoken out. Shawn Zanotti has put rumors that the former daytime TV queen's podcast show titled "The Wendy Experience" is "canceled" to rest.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 27, Shawn declared, "We are still working behind the scenes on several projects." The 58-year-old former TV host's spokesperson further stressed, "There has been no official cancellation of the podcast."

Not stopping there, Shawn also gave an update on Wendy's possible return to TV. The representative told the news outlet that the former "The Wendy Williams Show" host "does desire to return to TV."

Rumors of Wendy's podcast being canceled first emerged last week, with a source telling The Sun that her highly-publicized podcast has been canceled before it even launched. "It's strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she's going to return to TV," the source claimed, "It's hard to figure out what is based in reality."

An Instagram to promote "The Wendy Experience" podcast was launched in July last year. The account provides a link to a website selling merchandise with the star's catch phrases and podcast branding. However, the site's Read More section about the podcast leads to a broken link that announces the "account is suspended."

The last time Wendy herself publicly addressed the project was back in November, at a WBLS event. At the time, the former talk show host told the audience that "The Wendy Experience" podcast will launch "in the next few weeks."

The report of the possible cancellation of the podcast show came shortly after Wendy, who finished her rehab stint in October last year, was caught bar-hopping in New York City last week. According to alleged eyewitnesses, Wendy drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse.

However, her publicist Shawn insisted that Wendy's drinking alcohol again just to "celebrate" her "new lease on life." In a statement to Page Six, the rep noted, "Wendy has spent most of her life in the public eye, and when is out she likes to acknowledge her fans." He then confirmed that the former daytime talk show host was out "celebrating the new things in her life," which include several projects such as a podcast and a potential new series.

