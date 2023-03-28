Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

Confirming that she and her husband made a joint decision to get separated, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' claims they vowed to 'live daily as a family for our daughter.'

AceShowbiz - Joanna Krupa's marriage to Douglas Nunes is coming to a sad end. After five years of marriage, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" is getting divorced by her husband.

Court documents have unraveled that Douglas filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Friday, March 24. In the filing, it was noted that the co-founder and chief executive of 451 Media Group cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

On the exact date of the estranged couple's separation, Douglas noted that it happened on January 2. He requested joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh Nunes. He also requested termination of court's ability to reward any financial support to Joanna.

Douglas additionally noted in the court documents that who receives what from their marital assets should be determined by the legal system. The petition that the 50-year-old signed on February 10 did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

As for Joanna, the 43-year-old confirmed her separation from her husband through an Instagram post on Monday, March 27. Sharing a photo of her family enjoying a meal together, she wrote a lengthy caption that began with her stating, "My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated."

The former "Top Model" judge continued, "We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves."

"For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other's happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward," she concluded.

Joanna and Douglas tied the knot in Poland in July 2018. This would be the "Dancing With the Stars" alum's second divorce. Previously, she was married to Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017.

