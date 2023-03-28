 

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
Instagram
Celebrity

Confirming that she and her husband made a joint decision to get separated, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' claims they vowed to 'live daily as a family for our daughter.'

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joanna Krupa's marriage to Douglas Nunes is coming to a sad end. After five years of marriage, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" is getting divorced by her husband.

Court documents have unraveled that Douglas filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Friday, March 24. In the filing, it was noted that the co-founder and chief executive of 451 Media Group cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

On the exact date of the estranged couple's separation, Douglas noted that it happened on January 2. He requested joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh Nunes. He also requested termination of court's ability to reward any financial support to Joanna.

Douglas additionally noted in the court documents that who receives what from their marital assets should be determined by the legal system. The petition that the 50-year-old signed on February 10 did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

  Editors' Pick

As for Joanna, the 43-year-old confirmed her separation from her husband through an Instagram post on Monday, March 27. Sharing a photo of her family enjoying a meal together, she wrote a lengthy caption that began with her stating, "My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated."

The former "Top Model" judge continued, "We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves."

"For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other's happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward," she concluded.

Joanna and Douglas tied the knot in Poland in July 2018. This would be the "Dancing With the Stars" alum's second divorce. Previously, she was married to Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry and Elton John Appear at High Court for Associated Newspapers Hearing

Related Posts
Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth

Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth

Joanna Krupa Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares First Pics of Newborn

Joanna Krupa Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares First Pics of Newborn

Joanna Krupa Makes Public the Gender of Her First Child

Joanna Krupa Makes Public the Gender of Her First Child

Joanna Krupa 'Beyond Excited' to Be Pregnant With First Child

Joanna Krupa 'Beyond Excited' to Be Pregnant With First Child

Latest News
Prince Harry and Elton John Appear at High Court for Associated Newspapers Hearing
  • Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Elton John Appear at High Court for Associated Newspapers Hearing

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian
  • Mar 28, 2023

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
  • Mar 28, 2023

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out
  • Mar 28, 2023

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says
  • Mar 28, 2023

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent
  • Mar 28, 2023

Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors