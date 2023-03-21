Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Instagram Celebrity

Back in October, the former 'The Wendy Williams Show' host's publicist said in a statement that she's 'better than ever' after nearly two months in a wellness facility.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly not ready to say goodbye to alcohol. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" host was caught drinking "all night" while bar-hopping in New York City months after her rehab stint.

Page Six reported on Monday, March 20 that the former daytime TV queen spent a night out on the town Friday. Sources told the site that she drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse.

"Naughty But Nice" podcast host Rob Shuter also confirmed to the outlet that Wendy looked "lonely" sitting by herself but then "lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew."

The journalist discussed their run-in in the latest episode of his podcast, saying the 58-year-old former TV personality invited everyone over to her table.

"We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn't really want us to leave," Rob shared, adding that was when Wendy pitched the idea of going to a bar.

Meanwhile, another diner told the site, "[Wendy] kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight," noting that Wendy was overheard saying she is looking to move to Los Angeles in three weeks. "She wasn't hiding [her drinking]," the source added.

At one point, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola approached Wendy to say she's a fan before the shock jock greeted other restaurant-goers. "She told this table that she was looking for love, and like in 'Sex and the City'. she's willing to f**k," the insider added.

Following dinner at the Midtown power spot, the group made their way to the gay cocktail lounge, where Wendy asked the doorman, "Do you watch 'The Wendy Williams Show'? I'm Wendy Williams." Another source chimed in, "It was so odd because obviously people know who she is."

When Wendy made her way inside, it's reported that the place "exploded," with a source explaining, "She posed for a lot of pictures with all these gay men," adding that she was a "hit" at the hotspot.

The sighting came after Wendy's rep said in October last year that she's "better than ever" after nearly two months in rehab. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

One such project is a podcast that Wendy has been teasing for months and a second appears to be a reality show that she was seen filming mysterious project at Fresco by Scotto last month.

"She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set … approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show," a source shared. "One of the 'scenes' was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie."

