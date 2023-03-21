 

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint
Instagram
Celebrity

Back in October, the former 'The Wendy Williams Show' host's publicist said in a statement that she's 'better than ever' after nearly two months in a wellness facility.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly not ready to say goodbye to alcohol. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" host was caught drinking "all night" while bar-hopping in New York City months after her rehab stint.

Page Six reported on Monday, March 20 that the former daytime TV queen spent a night out on the town Friday. Sources told the site that she drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse.

"Naughty But Nice" podcast host Rob Shuter also confirmed to the outlet that Wendy looked "lonely" sitting by herself but then "lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew."

The journalist discussed their run-in in the latest episode of his podcast, saying the 58-year-old former TV personality invited everyone over to her table.

"We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn't really want us to leave," Rob shared, adding that was when Wendy pitched the idea of going to a bar.

Meanwhile, another diner told the site, "[Wendy] kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight," noting that Wendy was overheard saying she is looking to move to Los Angeles in three weeks. "She wasn't hiding [her drinking]," the source added.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola approached Wendy to say she's a fan before the shock jock greeted other restaurant-goers. "She told this table that she was looking for love, and like in 'Sex and the City'. she's willing to f**k," the insider added.

Following dinner at the Midtown power spot, the group made their way to the gay cocktail lounge, where Wendy asked the doorman, "Do you watch 'The Wendy Williams Show'? I'm Wendy Williams." Another source chimed in, "It was so odd because obviously people know who she is."

When Wendy made her way inside, it's reported that the place "exploded," with a source explaining, "She posed for a lot of pictures with all these gay men," adding that she was a "hit" at the hotspot.

The sighting came after Wendy's rep said in October last year that she's "better than ever" after nearly two months in rehab. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

One such project is a podcast that Wendy has been teasing for months and a second appears to be a reality show that she was seen filming mysterious project at Fresco by Scotto last month.

"She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set … approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show," a source shared. "One of the 'scenes' was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

'The Bachelor' Recap: Zach Shallcross Breaks His 'Sex Vow' During Fantasy Suites
Related Posts
Fans Convinced Wendy Williams Recently Had Breast Reduction

Fans Convinced Wendy Williams Recently Had Breast Reduction

Wendy Williams Looks Fit in New Photos After Fans Suspect She Suffers From Thyroid Eye Disease

Wendy Williams Looks Fit in New Photos After Fans Suspect She Suffers From Thyroid Eye Disease

Fans Suspect Wendy Williams Suffers Thyroid Eye Disease After She's Seen With Wide Eyes in Public

Fans Suspect Wendy Williams Suffers Thyroid Eye Disease After She's Seen With Wide Eyes in Public

Wendy Williams Living 'Holistic Lifestyle' After Being Released From Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams Living 'Holistic Lifestyle' After Being Released From Wellness Facility

Latest News
Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean
  • Mar 21, 2023

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'