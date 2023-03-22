Wendy Williams Drinking Alcohol Again Just to 'Celebrate' Her 'New Lease on Life'

Instagram/therealwendywilliamsonlin Celebrity

The former 'The Wendy Williams Show' host reportedly drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse months after her rehab stint.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is apparently doing just fine despite recently spotted bar-hopping months after her rehab stint. According to her representative Shawn Zanotti, the former daytime TV queen is drinking alcohol again just to "celebrate" her "new lease on life."

"Wendy has spent most of her life in the public eye, and when is out she likes to acknowledge her fans," Shawn told Page Six on Tuesday, March 21 about the 58-year-old media mogul's boozy night out in New York City last Friday. The rep then confirmed that the former daytime talk show host was out "celebrating the new things in her life," which include several projects such as a podcast and a potential new series.

"She is happy and wanted to celebrate as she has a new lease on life," Shawn continued, adding that Wendy loved stopping by Midtown gay bar The Townhouse because she "loves her fans and fully supports the LGBTQ community, which is a big part of her fan base."

According to alleged eyewitnesses, Wendy drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse. "Naughty But Nice" podcast host Rob Shuter also confirmed that Wendy looked "lonely" sitting by herself but then "lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew."

Rob discussed their run-in in the latest episode of his podcast, saying the former "The Wendy Williams Show" host invited everyone over to her table. "We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn't really want us to leave," the journalist shared, adding that was when Wendy pitched the idea of going to a bar.

Meanwhile, another diner said, "[Wendy] kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight," noting that Wendy was overheard saying she is looking to move to Los Angeles in three weeks. "She wasn't hiding [her drinking]," the source added.

At one point, former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola approached Wendy to say she's a fan before the shock jock greeted other restaurant-goers. "She told this table that she was looking for love, and like in 'Sex and the City'. she's willing to f**k," the insider added.

Following dinner at the Midtown power spot, the group made their way to the gay cocktail lounge, where Wendy asked the doorman, "Do you watch 'The Wendy Williams Show'? I'm Wendy Williams." Another source chimed in, "It was so odd because obviously people know who she is."

The sighting came after Wendy's rep declared in October last year that she's "better than ever" after nearly two months in rehab. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist, Shawn, said in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

