Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

The former daytime TV queen allegedly tells her close friends that her highly-publicized podcast has been canceled before it even launched amid her health issues.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams may not release the first episode of her podcast show "The Wendy Experience" soon. If a new report is to be believed, the former daytime TV queen recently told her friends that "there is no podcast."

The Sun reported on Wednesday, March 22 that the 58-year-old former TV personality has told her close ones that her highly-publicized podcast has been canceled before it even launched. "It's strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she's going to return to TV," said a source close to the star. "It's hard to figure out what is based in reality."

An Instagram to promote "The Wendy Experience" podcast was launched in July last year. The account provides a link to a website selling merchandise with the star's catch phrases and podcast branding. However, the site's Read More section about the podcast leads to a broken link that announces the "account is suspended."

The last time Wendy herself publicly addressed the project was back in November, at a WBLS event. At the time, the former "The Wendy Williams Show" host told the audience that "The Wendy Experience" podcast will launch "in the next few weeks."

The report of the possible cancellation of the podcast show came shortly after Wendy was caught bar-hopping in New York City last week. According to alleged eyewitnesses, Wendy drank her way from Fresco by Scotto in New York City all the way to gay bar The Townhouse.

However, her publicist Shawn Zanotti insisted that Wendy's drinking alcohol again just to "celebrate" her "new lease on life." In a statement to Page Six, the representative declared, "Wendy has spent most of her life in the public eye, and when is out she likes to acknowledge her fans." He then confirmed that the former daytime talk show host was out "celebrating the new things in her life," which include several projects such as a podcast and a potential new series.

Wendy's boozy night out came only a few weeks after her rep declared that she's "better than ever" after nearly two months in rehab. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist Shawn said in a statement back in October. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

Wendy sought treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse" in August last year. She checked herself after months-long battle with Graves disease and other mental health issues and the loss of her eponymous talk show's time slot to Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri".

