Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles

Recently, it's reported that the 31-year-old beauty is 'friendly' with the 'As It Was' hitmaker's ex-girlfriend after the model and the pop star were caught passionately kissing in Tokyo, Japan.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde seem to be friends before the former's shocking Tokyo rendezvous with Harry Styles. The model was snapped hanging out with Harry's ex-girlfriend two weeks before she kissed the "As It Was" hitmaker in Japan.

The 31-year-old model and the "Don't Worry Darling" director were seen spending time together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12. The ladies were seen mingling with British fashion model Adwoa Aboah at the soiree as they sat next to each other on a couch.

Emily, whom Harry called his "celebrity crush" in a video from eight years ago, looked stunning in a see-through silver gown. Meanwhile, Olivia turned heads in a white off-shoulder gown which revealed her tiny black leather bralette.

Surprisingly, Emily also attended one of Harry's concerts alongside his former flame when they were still together. The pals stood right beside one another while singing along to his tunes during a Paris gig in June last year.

The news emerged after it's reported that Emily is "friendly" with the former One Direction member's ex, Olivia. Following Emily and the pop star's Tokyo rendezvous, a source spilled to PEOPLE, "Harry and Emily know each other."

Harry and Emily shocked the Internet on Saturday, March 25 after photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail saw them sharing several smooches with each other. In the footage, the pop star could also be seen struggling to keep his hands to himself as he patted the model's bottom while passionately kissing her.

They also shared a number of passionate kisses on the street outside, appearing to not care who saw them while in full view of onlookers. Harry is currently performing in Japan as part of his aptly named "Love on Tour" series of worldwide gigs.

As for Harry and Olivia's relationship, it ended last November. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner and the 39-year-old actress/filmmaker dated for about two years. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source said of their separation. Despite reports that the split was mutual, another source claimed that the "Booksmart" filmmaker was "disappointed" by the breakup.

