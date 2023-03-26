 

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan
Netflix/Instagram
Celebrity

The One Direction member sparks rumors that he's hooking up with the model of the 'Blurred Lines' music video after the two were seen having a passionate kiss.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has been seen passionately smooching Emily Ratajkowski. The "As It Was" singer - who called it quits with his "Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde in November - was spotted locking lips with the "Gone Girl" star in Tokyo, Japan.

In a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline, the pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car with Emily - who was wearing a red puffer jacket and long black skirt raising her free hand to caress the back of Harry's head.

A spokesperson for the One Direction singer, who is currently in Japan as part of his ongoing "Love on Tour" concert series, had no comment when asked by People magazine, and a representative for Emily did not respond to a request when asked about the pictures.

  Editors' Pick

Since spitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage, the 31-year-old beauty, who has two-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse, has been romantically linked with the likes of "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre.

It was revealed in November that Harry, 29, and Olivia, 38, had decided to go their separate ways after two years together but things were still "amicable" between them. A source told People magazine at the time, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision."

Olivia - who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, with actor Jason Sudeikis - was spotted at Harry's concert in Los Angeles on November 15, and the duo remain "very close friends." Another source added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The split came after Olivia previously revealed that she was determined to "protect" her romance with Harry by trying to keep it out of the public eye. She said, "I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
Related Posts
Harry Styles Reportedly Slides Into Australian Model Yan Yan Chan's DM After Sydney Concert

Harry Styles Reportedly Slides Into Australian Model Yan Yan Chan's DM After Sydney Concert

Harry Styles Breaks Silence After Leaving Fans Freak Out With One Direction T-Shirt Selfie

Harry Styles Breaks Silence After Leaving Fans Freak Out With One Direction T-Shirt Selfie

Harry Styles Confuses Fans as He Posts and Deletes Photo Wearing One Direction T-Shirt

Harry Styles Confuses Fans as He Posts and Deletes Photo Wearing One Direction T-Shirt

Harry Styles Pauses Melbourne Concert to Help Scared Female Fan Come Out to Her Parents

Harry Styles Pauses Melbourne Concert to Help Scared Female Fan Come Out to Her Parents

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal
  • Mar 26, 2023

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan
  • Mar 26, 2023

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time
  • Mar 26, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Most Read
Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman