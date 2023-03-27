Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

After the 26-year-old model shows love to the former Disney darling on Instagram, the wife of Justin Bieber gets blasted by her own fans online as one of her fans call her 'dumb.'

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) apparently has been trying to shut down drama with Selena Gomez. The 26-year-old model showed love to the former Disney darling, only to get blasted by her own fans online.

On Sunday, March 26, Hailey showed love to Selena by liking the "Only Murders in the Building" star's Instagram post. The said post featured the singer/actress rocking a colorful bikini set with a caption that read, "TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!"

Upon noticing Hailey's move, some of her fans were not happy. "just fell to my knees. why hailey," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan posted a screenshot their DMs to the wife of Justin Bieber which read, "HAILEY UNLIKE THAT WOMENS POST RN. stop this nonsense. ur being manipulated PLEASE," the fan said.

"u need to be the bigger person and unfollow selena. shes a professional liar and manipulator, u should know that after what she did to Justin," the fan continued. "we still love you but ur making it vary hard rn...."

Another fan added, "You stupid b***h you deserve to be bullied." Someone else said, "she's so f**king dumb i'm DONE defending her."

This arrived after Hailey thanked Selena after the latter urged her fans to stop bullying the model. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," Hailey wrote on Instagram Story on Friday, March 24. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful."

"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," the daughter of Stephen Baldwin continued. "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."

Hailey went on to note, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity." She concluded, "There is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

You can share this post!