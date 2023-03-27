Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly 'Friendly for a While' Before Tokyo Makeout Session

Instagram Celebrity

Following their surprise Tokyo rendezvous, it's also reported that the 31-year-old model is 'friendly' with the 'As It Was' hitmaker's ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski apparently have a bit of history. The "As It Was" hitmaker and the model were reportedly "friendly for a while" before they're seen making out in Tokyo.

A source told PEOPLE on Sunday, March 26 that the 29-year-old pop star and the 31-year-old model have been "friendly for a while" before they were photographed kissing passionately in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. "Harry and Emily know each other," the source said, adding that the model is also "friendly" with the former One Direction member's ex, Olivia Wilde.

On Saturday, Harry and Emily shocked the Internet after photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail saw them sharing several kisses with each other. In the footage, the pop star could also be seen struggling to keep his hands to himself as he patted the model's bottom while passionately kissing her.

They also shared a number of passionate kisses on the street outside, appearing to not care who saw them while in full view of onlookers. Harry is currently performing in Japan as part of his aptly named "Love on Tour" series of worldwide gigs.

Their Tokyo rendezvous came four months after Harry broke up with Olivia. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner and the "Don't Worry Darling" director dated for about two years.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source said of their split. Despite reports that the separation was mutual, another source claimed that the "Booksmart" filmmaker was "disappointed" by the split.

After photos of Harry and Emily's makeout session in Japan made its round online, Olivia was seen hanging out with her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. The 39-year-old actress/director and the "Ted Lasso" actor were snapped attending their son Otis' soccer game together in Los Angeles. In photos surfacing online, the exes were seen engaging in conversation while watching the game. They smiled and even shared a hug before leaving separately.

