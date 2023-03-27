 

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Leads Billboard 200 Charts in Its Third Week

Music

Meanwhile, U2's 'Songs of Surrender' is a newcomer this week as it debuts at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 46,500 equivalent album units earned.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" spends three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums. The set stays unrivaled on the tally after earning 209,500 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending March 23, according to Luminate.

Of the album's number, SEA units comprise 194,000 which is equaling 256.13 million on-demand official streams of the set's 36 songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 12,500 and TEA units comprise 3,000.

The only two albums that have exceeded 200,000 units in each of their first three weeks are "One Thing at a Time" and Taylor Swift's "Midnights". "One Thing at a Time" is also the latest album by a male act to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after Drake's "Certified Lover Boy".

Back to the new chart, SZA's former leader "SOS" moves up from No. 4 to No. 2 with 72,000 equivalent units earned. Taylor Swift's "Midnights" also ascends from No. 6 to No. 3 after earning 61,000 units following her "Eras Tour" launch on March 17.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" falls from No. 3 to No. 4 in its second week with 49,000 units. U2's "Songs of Surrender" is a newcomer as it bows at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 46,500 equivalent album units earned. The act is the fourth group to achieve a newly-charting Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart in the 1980s, '90s, 2000s, '10s and now the '20s.

Following it up is Karol G's "Manana Sera Bonito" that dips from No. 5 to No. 6 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, is a non-mover at No. 7 after earning 42,000 units with Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" staying at No. 8 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned.

Drake and 21 Savage's joint album "Her Loss" jumps from No. 10 to No. 9 after earning 38,000 units. As for Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti", the album rounds out this week's Top 10 with 37,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (209,500 units)
  2. "SOS" - SZA (72,000 units)
  3. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (61,000 units)
  4. "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus (49.000 units)
  5. "Songs of Surrender" - U2 (46,500 units)
  6. "Manana Sera Bonito" - Karol G (45,000 units)
  7. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (45,000 units)
  8. "Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin (40,000 units)
  9. "Her Loss" - Drake and 21 Savage (38,000 units)
  10. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (37,000 units)

