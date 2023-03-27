Artist of the Week: Coi Leray

Facebook Music

Although her debut album 'Trendsetter' got low sales, the rapper daughter of Benzino manages to bounce back in the music industry thanks to her hit single 'Players'.

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray can now prove haters wrong with her success. Several months after releasing her hit "Players", the rapper daughter of Benzino claimed her first No. 1 on Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The tune spent two weeks atop the list and it received 6,369 spins during the March 12-18 tracking period. Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100, the song peaked at No. 12 after 11 weeks.

Containing samples of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's 1982 single, "The Message", "Players" was initially dropped on November 30, 2022. Later in January, she released the Jersey Club Remix with DJ Smallz 732.

Coi also gave the song a music video treatment. In the visuals, the femcee can be seen performing her track while dancing with a bunch of people on the corner of the street in her home state of New Jersey.

On the track, Coi brags about being a player. "Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight/ Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite/ Yeah, I just wanna have a good night/ I just wanna have a good night," she spits. "Hold up, if you don't know, now you know/ If he broke, then you gotta let him go/ You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe/ 'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want."

When reflecting on her success following the low sales of her first album, "Trendsetter", Coi told Billboard, "I'm 25, and sometimes you don't know everything." She added, "I look at constructive criticism, even in a negative way. I try to figure out how to learn from it - just taking it and bringing it back even better. You dont know everything. I learned the power of listening is key."

