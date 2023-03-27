 

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream
Instagram/Cover Images/Charlie Luciano
Celebrity

Zelie Timothy catches flak after making the 'Fast and Furious' actor look upset by sharing that she wasn't interested in him at first and that her type was actually Tyrese's late co-star.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson failed to show his chemistry with his girlfriend on Instagram Live. During a recent livestream, the singer-turned-actor and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Zelie Timothy went live to shed some light on their relationship, but she instead made a shocking confession about her crush on one of his co-stars.

When asked how they met, they revealed that Tyrese slid into Zelie's DMs. Things quickly went south from there as she revealed that she wasn't interested in him at first and she was more into his "Fast and Furious" co-star Paul Walker.

"My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace," Zelie remarked while caressing Tyrese. "But [Tyrese] wasn't my type at all. And my type is not 'white.' I'm just saying I was more interested in Paul."

Looking visibly annoyed, the 44-year-old star told her, "Don't touch me." Clearly missing the clue, she further divulged, "Even when I met [Tyrese], I was like, 'Eh, he's kind of old.' I just like his smile. It's pretty cool. His personality ... His personality was OK."

"This went really bad," Tyrese remarked. "This just went really bad really fast. I'm getting off Live." She didn't stop there though as she continued, "He didn't understand the Instagram model thing, so he would always talk down on Instagram models."

  Editors' Pick

"So you wanted the homie; you didn't want me. You said I'm old," Tyrese replied. "I never said I wanted the homie, I just said he was cuter," Zelie responded. She went on justifying her confession, "You know all this already. I wasn't your type either. So relax. And, yeah, so now we're here, and it's an actual, somewhat of a love story, which is crazy."

Meanwhile, Tyrese already lost his interest in the Q&A session, declaring, "I'm done."

Zelie quickly caught heat with her remarks, as many deemed her comments "mean" and "disrespectful" towards her boyfriend. "She does not respect that man. It's a difference between being honest and disrespect..," said one Twitter user, who added, "If he do her dirty after this I don't even blame him cuz that's low."

Another commented on the video, "Bro was soooooo Embarrassssed and honestly- I was embarrassed for him as well. Smh she Wild." A third weighed in, "New this crazy. she doesn't like him a single bit, she just keot going too. Sheeesh."

Someone else urged Tyrese to leave Zelie as saying, "@Tyrese seeing all these red flags and still want to stay. And ain't no way God sent her to you. I pray you stop wasting your time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Leads Billboard 200 Charts in Its Third Week

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
Related Posts
Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Tyrese Gibson Admits He Was 'Out of His Mind' When Addressing His 2017 Erratic Behavior

Tyrese Gibson Admits He Was 'Out of His Mind' When Addressing His 2017 Erratic Behavior

Tyrese Gibson to Release New Double Album Inspired by His Divorce

Tyrese Gibson to Release New Double Album Inspired by His Divorce

Tyrese Gibson Irks Internet Users With Clip of Him Announcing His and GF's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tyrese Gibson Irks Internet Users With Clip of Him Announcing His and GF's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Latest News
Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
  • Mar 27, 2023

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram
  • Mar 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail
  • Mar 27, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'
  • Mar 27, 2023

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks