Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/JOHN NACION Celebrity

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are further fueling romance rumors with another date night. The model and the Puerto Rican rapper were spotted enjoying some time together after partying the night away at the newest celeb hotspot in Hollywood on Sunday morning, March 26.

In some pictures that circulated online, the 27-year-old beauty and the 28-year-old musician were seen leaving the new celeb-studded club Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood together. After having dinner and spending the night out with family and friends, they got into the back of a limo around 2 A.M.

For the date night, "The Kardashians" star donned a black mini dress and knee-high boots. She and the "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist seemed to avoid being snapped by paparazzi as security also used umbrellas to try hiding the couple while exiting the restaurant.

During the outing, the rumored lovebirds were joined by Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner. It was also said that they dined with friends Zack Bia, Russell Westbrooke and Timothee Chalamet.

Prior to this, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen leaving an Oscars after-party, which was hosted by Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z, together at Chateau Marmot on Sunday, March 12. It hasn't been confirmed if they arrived at the event as a couple, but the pair were photographed hopping into the same car before leaving the soiree together.

Despite the many outings, it was reported that Kendall is "taking things slow" with Bad Bunny. The catwalk beauty, who split from NBA star Devin Booker in October after two years of dating, is allegedly "having a good time" together with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

"They're taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future. They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time. They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider added that Kendall has the "support" of her famous family for her apparent romance with Bad Bunny. The insider claimed, "Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall's happy."

