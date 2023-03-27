 

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

The 'What I Like About You' actress is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week after she was found roaming the streets naked and alone last week in Los Angeles.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is getting more of the help she needs following her latest psychotic episode. Her psychiatric hold has been extended for at least another week after she was placed on a 5150 hold last Sunday, March 19.

Citing sources with direct knowledge to the situation, TMZ reports that the actress remains hospitalized in Los Angeles as she's "seriously focusing on getting better." The initial 5150 hold usually lasts just 72 hours. However, if she doesn't get well soon, her hospital stay could be extended as long as 30 days.

During her hospitalization, Amanda reportedly isn't talking to anyone close to her, including family and friends. It's unclear whether she remembers the several days she spent wandering through L.A. before she was found last Sunday.

It's believed that the 36-year-old spent several days living on the streets before her hospitalization. Her car was reportedly towed on March 15 in Long Beach, about 40 miles from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., where she was found on March 19.

From Long Beach, Amanda possibly hitchhiked or took public transport to get around. She was spotted in Hollywood on March 18, appearing out of it but still clothed at the time. At one point, she got a ride to Beverly Hills from a stranger, but then asked to return to Hollywood.

The "Easy A" star reportedly "did not want" to return home because she had been "kicked out" by her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Michael and had wanted to be dropped off at a friend's house, but the friend did not answer the door.

On March 22, it was reported that the former child actress had started to make improvements, though it was noted that she would likely be committed at least another week at the hospital before she'll be well enough for discharge.

Despite her latest psychotic break, Amanda's family has no plans to put her back in conservatorship.

