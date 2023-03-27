 

Jonathan Majors Officially Charged With Assault and Harassment After Domestic Dispute Arrest

Meanwhile, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor's criminal defense lawyer believes that 'all charges will be dropped' in the case as she's 'quickly gathering and presenting evidence' to District Attorney.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors has been officially charged. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor has been officially charged with assault and harassment by New York district attorney after domestic dispute arrest.

In documents obtained by Fox News on Sunday, March 26, the 33-year-old actor was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Jonathan was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment in New York City on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute. A subsequent statement from the New York Police Department read, "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

However, Priya Chaudhry, Jonathan's criminal defense lawyer, claimed that "all charges will be dropped" in the case. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," the attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

Priya went on to say, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday." She added, "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

