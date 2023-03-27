Snoop Dogg Gets Picky About His Endorsement Deals

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker admits that he turned down 'a lot' of endorsement opportunities as he claims that it's 'not about the money and more about the association by affiliation.'

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg rejects "a lot" of endorsement opportunities. The 51-year-old rap star has appeared in numerous ad campaigns in recent years, but Snoop insists he's much more selective than people think.

The rapper, whose Just Eat deal is said to be worth around $5 million, told MailOnline, "I say no a lot. I don't want to blast anyone and say I said no to this person or that person, but there are one or two people where it's not about the money and more about the association by affiliation. If I feel like your family and I believe what you believe in there's no problem. You stand behind your brand, but there are some things in life that don't mix with me and I can't promote everything, so sometimes I do have to say no."

Meanwhile, Snoop previously announced plans to produce a biopic about his own life. The "Gin and Juice" hitmaker, who released his debut album, "Doggystyle", in 1993, joined forces with Universal Pictures, director Allen Hughes and writer Joe Robert Cole to make the upcoming biopic.

Snoop, who will produce alongside Allen and Sara Ramaker, said in a statement, "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal, added, "Snoop Dogg's life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist."

You can share this post!