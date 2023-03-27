 

James Cromwell Doesn't Remember How Many Times He's Arrested

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
The actro, who was arrested for supergluing his hand to a Starbucks counter to protest the company's surcharge for vegan milks back in 2022, admits that he can't remember how many times he's got in trouble with the law.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Cromwell can't remember how many times he's been arrested. Well-known for supporting progressive causes including animal rights, the 83-year-old actor admits that that his activism led him intotrouble with the law.

Asked how many times he's been arrested, James told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "Oh, I lose track. Seven or eight times, maybe more."

In 2022, James was arrested for supergluing his hand to a Starbucks counter to protest the company's surcharge for vegan milks. The Farmer Hoggett depicter in the 1995 film "Babe" shared, "The glue was fun. I had a lot of fun with that one. Just acetone [is needed to get rid of glue]. It’s not very good for your skin, but it comes off. Never quite fast enough for the police who have come because they're all sitting there wondering how soon I’m gonna get out."

The actor was named PETA's Person of the Year in 2022. The veteran actor was awarded the accolade after speaking out against the live export of pigs from Ireland, and pressuring Starbucks to end its vegan milk up-charge in the US. Mimi Bekhechi, PETA's vice president for the UK, Europe, and Australia, praised James for his campaigning.

"James Cromwell's compassion for all animals knows no bounds. He's PETA's Person of the Year for playing a vital part in our hard-fought campaigns on behalf of animals whose abuse is kept hidden as they are confined to cages, exploited, and killed," Mimi said.

Previous winners of the prestigious award have included musician Billie Eilish, sports star Sir Lewis Hamilton, and comedian Ricky Gervais.

