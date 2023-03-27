 

Adele Announces More Las Vegas Shows After Completing Her Residency

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker is 'coming back' for more shows in the Sin City after recently finishing 34 gigs at the Caesars Palace over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Adele is adding more shows to her Las Vegas residency. The 34-year-old singer wrapped up the last of her 34 shows at Caesars Palace on Saturday, March 25, and Adele told fans at the gig that it wasn't enough and that she intended to return to the city later this year.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that. I know it's not enough, so I am coming back," the Grammy-wining star told the crowd in Vegas.

Adele subsequently explained when she intends to return for more shows. She shared, "I'll be back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to film it, and I'm going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see it can. And then I'll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall."

  Editors' Pick

Adele was forced to delay the start of her residency in January 2022 due to COVID-19. The singer subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans. Adele said on Instagram at the time, "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team have COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show."

The London-born star also confessed to feeling "embarrassed" about the situation. She said, "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again."

Meanwhile, an insider previously explained that Adele had made a conscious decision to make her shows at Caesars Palace more "intimate" than she initially planned. The source said, "Adele has revised her plan for the show, has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals."

