Young Chris Sets Record Straight on Alleged Nude Photo With Rihanna

Instagram Celebrity

When setting the record straight on Vlad TV, the Roc-A-Fella rapper admits that the photo does exist but the woman in the image is not the 'Umbrella' hitmaker.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Young Chris has finally addressed rumors about the alleged nude photo of him in Rihanna. When setting the record straight, the Roc-A-Fella artist admitted that the photo does exist but the woman in the image is not the "Umbrella" hitmaker.

The 40-year-old offered his clarification when speaking to Vlad TV. "That's some bulls**t right there. That's some weird s**t," he argued. "I hear a lot of stories about that, [and] muthaf**kas feel some type of way about it, [but I've] never heard it directly to me, or from the horse's mouth, like n***as be weird."

"If you feel some kinda way about what the people saying on my comments, [or], what they assuming, that s**t is crazy," the emcee added. "They took that s**t way out of proportion bro."

Rihanna herself is currently enjoying her time as a mother after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. In addition, the Fenty Beauty founder is now pregnant with her and her rapper boyfriend's second child.

In February, a report suggested that Rihanna is planning a wedding with Rocky. "Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment," a source tells Radar Online. "Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too."

According to the so-called insider, while the Grammy Award-winning artist has not set an exact date for her wedding, she knows what she wants for her nuptials. "RiRi's wedding will be over-the-top," the insider gushes, adding they are planning to say "I do" surrounded by family and friends in the "Work" songstress' Caribbean homeland.

"She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot," the source dished. "It will be a whole weekend affair."

You can share this post!