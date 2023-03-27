 

Young Chris Sets Record Straight on Alleged Nude Photo With Rihanna

Young Chris Sets Record Straight on Alleged Nude Photo With Rihanna
When setting the record straight on Vlad TV, the Roc-A-Fella rapper admits that the photo does exist but the woman in the image is not the 'Umbrella' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Young Chris has finally addressed rumors about the alleged nude photo of him in Rihanna. When setting the record straight, the Roc-A-Fella artist admitted that the photo does exist but the woman in the image is not the "Umbrella" hitmaker.

The 40-year-old offered his clarification when speaking to Vlad TV. "That's some bulls**t right there. That's some weird s**t," he argued. "I hear a lot of stories about that, [and] muthaf**kas feel some type of way about it, [but I've] never heard it directly to me, or from the horse's mouth, like n***as be weird."

"If you feel some kinda way about what the people saying on my comments, [or], what they assuming, that s**t is crazy," the emcee added. "They took that s**t way out of proportion bro."

Rihanna herself is currently enjoying her time as a mother after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. In addition, the Fenty Beauty founder is now pregnant with her and her rapper boyfriend's second child.

In February, a report suggested that Rihanna is planning a wedding with Rocky. "Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment," a source tells Radar Online. "Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP's on board, too."

According to the so-called insider, while the Grammy Award-winning artist has not set an exact date for her wedding, she knows what she wants for her nuptials. "RiRi's wedding will be over-the-top," the insider gushes, adding they are planning to say "I do" surrounded by family and friends in the "Work" songstress' Caribbean homeland.

"She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot," the source dished. "It will be a whole weekend affair."

