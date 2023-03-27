 

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
Music

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' songstress pays tribute to her late ex and collaborator after her fan page shares on Instagram a short version of 'The Way' music video.

  Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of "The Way" by offering a tribute to Mac Miller. To mark the special milestone of their collaboration, the singer declared love to her late ex-boyfriend.

On Saturday, March 25, a fan page of the 29-year-old songstress shared on Instagram a short version of "The Way" music video. The fan wrote, " 'the way (feat. mac miller)' was released 10 YEARS AGO today !! can't believe it's been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together. how are u guys celebrating today?"

The post did not go unnoticed by Ariana, who is now married to Dalton Gomez. Reposting the clip on her own Instagram Story, she simply stated, "i love you."

Mac, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormic, was found dead on September 7, 2018. Police confirmed that he died from "mixed drug toxicity" with cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl found in his system.

Mac's death came while Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. The couple, however, broke off its engagement and split shortly after the tragedy.

In the wake of Mac's passing, Ariana honored him by sharing his black-and-white photo. She began her caption, "I adored you from the day I met you when i was nineteen and I always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore. I really can't wrap my head around it."

"We talked about this. so many times. I'm so mad, I'm so sad I don't know what to do. You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else," she added. "I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you're okay now. Rest."

