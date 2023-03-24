 

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Music

The South Korean superstar unveils the 'Like Crazy' music video around one week after he released 'Set Me Free Pt.2' and its visuals.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimin finally released his highly-anticipated debut solo album, "FACE". To celebrate the moment, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member treated fans to "Like Crazy" visuals.

The music video shows the South Korean star at a party. As the clip transitions, he's seen sitting alone in a kitchen with flickering lights. The rest of the clip displays the singer jumping between the two locations.

"I'd rather be lost in the lights, lost in the lights/ I'm outta my mind/ Please hold onto the end of this night," he sings. "Each night, you spin me up high/ The moon embraces you/ Give me a taste."

  Editors' Pick

"Like Crazy" is one of two tracks from Jimin's new album that is co-written by his bandmate, RM. The two also worked together on another song called "Face Off".

Around a week prior, Jimin dropped "Set Me Free Pt.2" and its official music video. In the clip, he shows off his moves as he's surrounded by a mob of dancers inside a big studio.

Speaking about the song in an interview with Consequence, Jimin shared, "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it." He added, "I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Rachel Bilson Insists She Wasn't Dissing Her Exes After Admitting She Never Had Orgasm Until 38
Related Posts
BTS' Jimin Unleashes New Single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' Ahead of Debut Solo Album

BTS' Jimin Unleashes New Single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' Ahead of Debut Solo Album

Jimin Announced as Global Brand Ambassador for Dior

Jimin Announced as Global Brand Ambassador for Dior

Influencer Oli London Issues Apology for Getting Surgeries to Look Like BTS' Jimin

Influencer Oli London Issues Apology for Getting Surgeries to Look Like BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jimin Erases Christmas Twitter Video Amid Fans' Outcry Over V's E-Cigarette

BTS' Jimin Erases Christmas Twitter Video Amid Fans' Outcry Over V's E-Cigarette

Latest News
Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals
  • Mar 24, 2023

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

Most Read
Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works
Music

Halle Bailey Denies Chloe x Halle Are Disbanded, Promises New Album Is in the Works

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals