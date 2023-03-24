Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Music

The South Korean superstar unveils the 'Like Crazy' music video around one week after he released 'Set Me Free Pt.2' and its visuals.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimin finally released his highly-anticipated debut solo album, "FACE". To celebrate the moment, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member treated fans to "Like Crazy" visuals.

The music video shows the South Korean star at a party. As the clip transitions, he's seen sitting alone in a kitchen with flickering lights. The rest of the clip displays the singer jumping between the two locations.

"I'd rather be lost in the lights, lost in the lights/ I'm outta my mind/ Please hold onto the end of this night," he sings. "Each night, you spin me up high/ The moon embraces you/ Give me a taste."

"Like Crazy" is one of two tracks from Jimin's new album that is co-written by his bandmate, RM. The two also worked together on another song called "Face Off".

Around a week prior, Jimin dropped "Set Me Free Pt.2" and its official music video. In the clip, he shows off his moves as he's surrounded by a mob of dancers inside a big studio.

Speaking about the song in an interview with Consequence, Jimin shared, "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it." He added, "I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."

