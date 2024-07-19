AceShowbiz - Jimin has finally released his second solo album, "MUSE". To celebrate the momentum, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member treated his fans to a music video for one of its singles, "Who".

Arriving on Friday, July 19, the MV shows Jimin dancing the night away with a group of dancers. The clip features several shops on either side of the road. Cars and television sets are also seen on fire.

On the tune, Jimin sings, "We never met she's all I see at night/ Never met, but she's always on my mind/ Wanna give her the world and so much more/ Who is my heart waiting for." He continues, "If every day I think about her/ Yeah every day of my life/ Then tell me why I haven't found her/ So many people to see and places to go/ Still haven't found hello."

"MUSE" was recorded and produced before Jimin's December 2023 enlistment. There are seven songs in the album, including "Interlude: Showtime", "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" (feat. Loco), "Who", "Be Mine", "Slow Dance" and "Closer Than This".

Aside from "Who", "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" ft. Loco is another "MUSE" track to have received a music video treatment. Dropped on June 28, the vintage MV kicks off with a colorful landscape before zooming in on Jimin, who performs as the lead vocalist.

Producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN play as the band's musicians. Jimin is later joined by a group of young dancers before Loco makes his cameo to rap his verse in a black leather outfit.

Inspired by The Beatles' iconic "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", the song title references a fictional flower "Smeraldo," which symbolizes "the truth untold," according to the press release. It connects to BTS' song "The Truth Untold (feat. Steve Aoki)" off "Love Yourself".