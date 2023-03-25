LeBron James Calls Out Media Over Recent Injury Report

Instagram Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers player, who has been taking a break due to his injury, makes use of his Twitter account after a new report that he might return to the court surfaced online.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James is setting the record straight. The Los Angeles Lakers player, who has been taking a break due to his injury, made use of his Twitter account after a new report surfaced, noting that he might return to the court.

On Thursday, March 23, the Lakers star addressed claims from reporters Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania and Chris Haynes that LeBron will return for the final few games of the regular season. "There wasn't an evaluation today and there hasn't been any target date for my return," LeBron wrote.

"I'm just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y'all sources. I speak for myself!" he added.

Earlier this month, LeBron was spotted out and about looking better following his right foot tendon injury that has sidelined him for the last two weeks. NBA reporter Dave McMenamin wrote on his Twitter page, "LeBron James is back with the team for the Lakers' game against the Knicks, after about a week away. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it 'was good for him to unplug a little bit.' "

He added, "As for the progress of James' right foot injury, Ham said: 'Everything is going according to plan.' " McMenamin also shared in a follow-up tweet that "James is out of the walking boot."

LeBron reportedly scheduled to be re-evaluated in about two more weeks. Lakers fans, meanwhile, are hoping the NBA star to return to the lineup shortly afterward.

The athlete injured himself following a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, February 26 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Despite his team's victory, James was seen left the venue limping. "It's been better," he said when asked about his foot afterward. "That's for sure."

The NBA star added, "But I definitely wasn't going to go to the locker room and not finish the game out tonight. Just understood the importance of the game and then with the momentum that we had, I felt like we could still win after being down. We'll monitor it the next couple days, see how it feels and go from there."

