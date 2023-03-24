 

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Shares Message for Fans After Revealing Skin Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Shares Message for Fans After Revealing Skin Cancer Diagnosis
The 31-year-old comes clean with her health issue by sharing a photo of herself with a bandage on the side of her face, telling her online devotees that she had undergone a procedure for skin cancer removal.

AceShowbiz - Alexa Bliss revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. After coming forward with her health issue, the WWE star shared an important message with her fans.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared a photo of herself with a bandage on the side of her face. She informed her online devotees that she had undergone a procedure for skin cancer removal after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

"Dear younger me," she wrote alongside the image. "You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!"

A fan then re-shared the picture on Twitter while sending well-wishes to Alexa. In response, the westler wrote, "Thank you! Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol."

The wife of musician Ryan Cabrera went on to detail the signs that led her to see a doctor. "There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse," she wrote in response to another user's inquiry on March 22.

"So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells," she continued. "Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

