 

Whoopi Goldberg Debuts Glasses-Free Look on 'The View' After Eye Surgery

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

When showing off her fresh look during the 'Hot Topics' segment on Monday, March 20, the Oscar-winning actress informed her viewers that she only had surgery on one of her eyes.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has debuted her new look on "The View". Having undergone eye surgery, the TV host ditched her iconic glasses in the Monday, March 20 episode of the daytime talk show.

The 67-year-old moderator showed off her fresh look during the "Hot Topics" segment. "I had an operation and they replaced the lens and the lens they replaced it with is kind of like my eyeglass lens," she said, adding that her vision has improved significantly in just weeks.

"Two weeks ago, when we had a show with the folks from Picard, I was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses, and I couldn't do it," the Oscar-winning actress recalled. "So I ended up having to use [my glasses]."

  Editors' Pick

Whoopi then encouraged viewers to talk with their doctors if they think they need the procedure. "This is something they've been doing for a while and people don't know about it," she stated. "Your insurance will cover it, though you have to pay for the lens yourself."

"If you have any issue with your eyes, I don't know if it works for everybody but I'm telling you I'm sitting here able to read this," Whoopi further noted, referring to a brochure in her hand. "If you're having any issues with your eyes, please go get them checked. The bionic times have arrived."

Whoopi went on to divulge that she only had surgery on one of her eyes. She then told the viewers, "I've been wearing glasses now for almost 28 years. If you're over 28, you know what I looked like before, when I was wearing sunglasses or cool glasses because they were cool... If you're under 28, you don't know that there was a time that I didn't have glasses, and now, this is what I look like! You know, it's not so bad."

