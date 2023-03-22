Lil Nas X Says 'Goodbye' to LGBT Community After Saweetie Calls Him Her Celebrity Guy Crush

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Best Friend' raptress calls the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker his celebrity guy crush after she was accused of dissing the singer/rapper by liking a shady tweet about him.

AceShowbiz - Is Lil Nas X ready to switch sides? The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker jokingly said "goodbye" to the LGBT community after Saweetie called him her celebrity guy crush.

The "Tap In raptress first made the revelation when speaking to E! News' Francesca Amiker. She said, "My celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas. He is so fine. He looks better than me!"

Catching wind of the interview, Nas X quote-retweeted it on Monday, March 20. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run."

Nas X then added another tweet to make it clear that he wasn't ignoring bisexuality within the LGBTQ+ community. He added, "i love the queers."

Saweetie was previously accused of dissing Nas X after liking a tweet shading the "Industry Baby" rhymer. The tweet itself featured a video of his performance at Lollapalooza in which he wore a blue skirt, boots and necklace.

Alongside the clip, one Twitter user wrote, "I feel like he's not really gay or not really that feminine." The individual continued, "It's so forced."

The former girlfriend of Quavo, however, has unliked the post and clarified that she previously didn't know the context. "he was lookin fine af that's why I liked the video I didn't see the shadiness .... *unlikes*," so she penned.

Nas X himself has hit back at the online hater. The "Old Town Road" rapper quipped, "oh no guys it's the estrogen expert."

