 

Lil Nas X Says 'Goodbye' to LGBT Community After Saweetie Calls Him Her Celebrity Guy Crush

Lil Nas X Says 'Goodbye' to LGBT Community After Saweetie Calls Him Her Celebrity Guy Crush
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Best Friend' raptress calls the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker his celebrity guy crush after she was accused of dissing the singer/rapper by liking a shady tweet about him.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Lil Nas X ready to switch sides? The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker jokingly said "goodbye" to the LGBT community after Saweetie called him her celebrity guy crush.

The "Tap In raptress first made the revelation when speaking to E! News' Francesca Amiker. She said, "My celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas. He is so fine. He looks better than me!"

Catching wind of the interview, Nas X quote-retweeted it on Monday, March 20. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run."

  Editors' Pick

Nas X then added another tweet to make it clear that he wasn't ignoring bisexuality within the LGBTQ+ community. He added, "i love the queers."

Saweetie was previously accused of dissing Nas X after liking a tweet shading the "Industry Baby" rhymer. The tweet itself featured a video of his performance at Lollapalooza in which he wore a blue skirt, boots and necklace.

Alongside the clip, one Twitter user wrote, "I feel like he's not really gay or not really that feminine." The individual continued, "It's so forced."

The former girlfriend of Quavo, however, has unliked the post and clarified that she previously didn't know the context. "he was lookin fine af that's why I liked the video I didn't see the shadiness .... *unlikes*," so she penned.

Nas X himself has hit back at the online hater. The "Old Town Road" rapper quipped, "oh no guys it's the estrogen expert."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Claps Back at Troll Comparing Him to Andrew Tate

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Troll Comparing Him to Andrew Tate

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for His Transitioning Joke

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for His Transitioning Joke

Lil Nas X Posts and Deletes His NSFW Thirst Trap

Lil Nas X Posts and Deletes His NSFW Thirst Trap

Lil Nas X Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit Over Trashed House Party

Lil Nas X Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit Over Trashed House Party

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Celebrity

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie