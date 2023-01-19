Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin has gotten candid about her struggles amid pregnancy. In a lengthy Instagram post, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger said she's not ready for physical changes.

"Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that," the 27-year-old, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC, penned in the Wednesday, January 18 note. "I've always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

"Relationships are hard. Break ups are very hard. Losing a job. Losing a loved one. Getting sick. All of that is extremely difficult. But I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body," she continued. "Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear."

Ireland, who confirmed her pregnancy on December 31, 2022, went on to detail, "I've struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s**t randomly. I know everyone has an entirely different experience and mine is easy compared to most, but f**k it's a struggle." She lamented, "It's so hard to have so much pressure on yourself."

In addition to the "physical aspect," Ireland said she feels like her "brain and thoughts are going to war every single day," which she called "mental warfare." She detailed, " 'Just wait till the baby gets here, you won't be getting any sleep' b***h, I don't sleep now. SHUT UP. I'm exhausted. I'm unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn't even begun."

Thankfully, Ireland found support in her beau as she gushed, "He's everything and more to me." Still, the model admitted that it's been difficult being away from most of her loved ones. "It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with," she noted. "It's hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

"It's even harder watching some of your friends fade away or not know how to relate to you anymore. Especially when you were nothing to them but a drinking buddy and a good time," she continued. "It's hard when your closest friends have their own s**t going on and you don't know when's a good time to emotionally dump on them."

