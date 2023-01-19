 

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash
Celebrity

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the brother of pro-wrestler Mark Briscoe passed following a fatal car accident that took place at 5:30 P.M. in Laurel, Delaware.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wrestling star Jay Briscoe has sadly left this world. Jay passed away at the age of 38 and his death was confirmed by Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founder and Ring of Honor owner.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," so read the statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday, January 17. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Tony went on to salute Jay and his pro-wrestler brother Mark Briscoe. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family," Tony wrote. "Rest In Peace Jamin."

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Jay died following a fatal car accident. "Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news," Dave penned, before correcting himself, "Correction on the location of the Jay Briscoe accident, it was Laurel, Delaware, not Maryland."

Jay joined the ROH wrestling in 2002 alongside his brother Mark. The siblings became known as the Briscoe Brothers and were one of the most successful tag-team duos in ROH history, according to USA Today. The duo was inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022.

