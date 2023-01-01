 

Ireland Baldwin Rings in the New Year With Pregnancy Announcement

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger takes to Instagram to announce that she is currently expecting her first child with musician RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos.

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin closed out 2022 with a special announcement for fans. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger celebrated the New Year by revealing that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, RAC.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, December 31, the 27-year-old unleashed a photo of a sonogram. In the accompanying message, she simply raved, "Happy New Year," adding one heart emoji.

The post has since been flooded with gushing comments from many, including Sarah Paulson, who exclaimed, "Omg!!!!! Congratulations!!!" Her cousin Hailey Baldwin replied, "cryin." Rumer Willis, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented, "Yay can't wait to meet you little one."

  Editors' Pick

Ireland later turned to her Instagram Story to post a picture of a pregnancy test. "It's not a dog lol," she penned in the caption, responding to comments suggesting that she was pulling a prank.

It remains to be seen when Ireland began dating RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos. However, they have celebrated many holidays together since late 2021, including Halloween, Christmas as well as Valentine's Day.

In April last year, RAC announced that he and Ireland opened a shop on the Oregon coast called "Good Times!" He declared on Instagram, "It's in the beautiful town of Gearhart, right on the beach. We're still getting it all ready but we're so excited and can't wait to share."

