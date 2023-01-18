 

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans
Cover Images/Media Punch/John Palmer
Celebrity

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 'Magic Mike' star discusses the possibility of walking down the aisle again following his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum has revealed whether he will walk down the aisle again. The "Magic Mike" star talked about marriage after his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz confessed that she has no wedding plans.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, January 17, the 42-year-old star discussed the possibility of marrying again following his "terrifying" divorce from Jenna Dewan. He admitted, "I don't know if I'm ever going to get married again."

"Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist," the "21 Jump Street" actor further explained. "In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

  Editors' Pick

The discussion came after Zoe unveiled that she prefers not to get married again as she realized it wasn't for her. During an interview with GQ last December, "The Batman" actress said, "I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone who's amazing and wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that."

"If there's nothing wrong, then why wouldn't you do it?" Zoe added. "You love them and that's what you do. It's a hard question to ask yourself, 'Maybe I don't want the thing that I'm supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don't know if I want that at all.' That's an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself."

Shortly after Zoe's GQ interview was published, a source close to Channing told Radar Online how he'd reacted. The insider said that the couple doesn't need a legal document to declare their love for one another as "what they have together is special and something to savor."

Channing and Zoe were first spotted together in public in August 2021. At the time, they were seen riding down New York City on a bike, with Channing pedaling a black BMX bike and Zoe wrapping her arms around him as she rode on the bike's pegs.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Related Posts
Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Channing Tatum Claims He Tends to Try to Too Hard in Relationships for Fear of Heartbreak

Channing Tatum Claims He Tends to Try to Too Hard in Relationships for Fear of Heartbreak

Find Out Channing Tatum's Reaction to Zoe Kravitz Confessing Marriage Isn't for Her

Find Out Channing Tatum's Reaction to Zoe Kravitz Confessing Marriage Isn't for Her

Channing Tatum and Ex Jenna Dewan Only Talk 'Through Lawyers' Amid Messy Divorce Battle

Channing Tatum and Ex Jenna Dewan Only Talk 'Through Lawyers' Amid Messy Divorce Battle

Latest News
Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
  • Jan 18, 2023

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post
  • Jan 18, 2023

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask
  • Jan 18, 2023

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay
  • Jan 18, 2023

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'