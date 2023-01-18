'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has responded to fans accusing her of consuming Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication which some people use as a weight-loss drug.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards is setting the record straight. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star responded to fans who accused her of consuming Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication which some people use as a weight-loss drug.

One follower made the allegations in one comment underneath her Instagram post, which featured her and her friends after a workout. Catching wind of the comment, Kyle replied, "I am NOT on ozempic." She added in another response, "Never have been."

The accusations, however, didn't stop there. Some users raised the question of Ozempic again while commenting in a recent post on Page Six's page featuring her gracing the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Awards.

"Ozempic?" a follower asked, to which the "Halloween Ends" actress replied, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have." Someone else, meanwhile, believed that Kyle had surgically enhanced her beauty as the person wrote, "I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon."

Again, the Bravo personality clapped back in a comment which read, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May." The 54-year-old went on saying, "I'm honest about what I do, but if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister."

While Kyle denied using Ozempic, some other celebrities admitted to using the drug. Remi Bader recently opened up about how using it to treat her type 2 diabetes affected her overall health. "It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," the influencer recalled during the January 12 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."

The 27-year-old TikToker continued, "I saw a doctor, and they were like, 'It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic.' It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, 'I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

