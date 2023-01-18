 

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has responded to fans accusing her of consuming Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication which some people use as a weight-loss drug.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards is setting the record straight. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star responded to fans who accused her of consuming Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication which some people use as a weight-loss drug.

One follower made the allegations in one comment underneath her Instagram post, which featured her and her friends after a workout. Catching wind of the comment, Kyle replied, "I am NOT on ozempic." She added in another response, "Never have been."

The accusations, however, didn't stop there. Some users raised the question of Ozempic again while commenting in a recent post on Page Six's page featuring her gracing the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Awards.

  Editors' Pick

"Ozempic?" a follower asked, to which the "Halloween Ends" actress replied, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have." Someone else, meanwhile, believed that Kyle had surgically enhanced her beauty as the person wrote, "I think it's many visits to the plastic surgeon."

Again, the Bravo personality clapped back in a comment which read, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May." The 54-year-old went on saying, "I'm honest about what I do, but if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister."

While Kyle denied using Ozempic, some other celebrities admitted to using the drug. Remi Bader recently opened up about how using it to treat her type 2 diabetes affected her overall health. "It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," the influencer recalled during the January 12 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."

The 27-year-old TikToker continued, "I saw a doctor, and they were like, 'It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic.' It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, 'I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans
Related Posts
Kyle Richards Explains Why It's 'Very Difficult' for Her to Work With Her Sisters

Kyle Richards Explains Why It's 'Very Difficult' for Her to Work With Her Sisters

Kyle Richards Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais Following 'RHOBH' Fight

Kyle Richards Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais Following 'RHOBH' Fight

Kyle Richards Dubs 'Housewife' an 'Outdated' Term

Kyle Richards Dubs 'Housewife' an 'Outdated' Term

Kyle Richards Immobilized After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards Immobilized After Suffering Back Injury

Latest News
Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
  • Jan 18, 2023

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post
  • Jan 18, 2023

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask
  • Jan 18, 2023

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay
  • Jan 18, 2023

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'