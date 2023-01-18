Tierra Whack Enrages Twitter Users for Declaring Eminem 'Is the Best Rapper Ever'

Cover Images/PAPIX/Marion Curtis Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tierra Whack sang praises to Eminem in a new social media post, but not everyone was happy with it. The "Hungry Hippo" femcee ruffled some feathers after calling the "Not Afraid" spitter "the best rapper ever."

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, January 15, the 27-year-old declared on Twitter, "Eminem still the best rapper ever whether you can relate to him or not!" The post has since sparked debate among her followers.

Some people suggested that Nicki Minaj deserves the title. Others, on the other hand, mentioned Tupac Shakur, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill and many more as the GOAT.

Despite the fans' disagreements, Tierra sent another tweet that read, "Eminem is light skin." That's when people lost their temper, as one replied, "Tierra that's ENOUGH!" Another asked, "On MLK's Birthday? 1000 lashes!" A different user said, "Your last name is looking pretty accurate."

