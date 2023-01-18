 

Lisa Marie Presley's Mom Tried to Get Her Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Before Her Death

Priscilla Presley reportedly turned to Scientology to get her daughter 'back into line' when the singer 'was taking drugs again,' years before she died after having a cardiac arrest.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's mom was reportedly concerned over her daughter's health amid her struggles with drug abuse, years before her death. According to a new report, Priscilla Presley tried to convince her daughter to enter a drug rehab program with the Church of Scientology when she began using drugs again.

Sources said in 2019, longtime Scientologist Priscilla had begged church leaders to accept her daughter into their drug treatment program, Narconon. "Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and no one could get through to her," a so-called insider told Radar Online. "Priscilla saw how bad things were and did what she always does to save her daughter - turned to Scientology to get her back into line."

It's unclear if Lisa Marie entered the program but sources said she had previously been treated by the church. Meanwhile, a rep for Priscilla has denied the source's claims.

Lisa Marie herself had in the past opened up about her struggles with drugs as part of her divorce battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She said she had a "serious substance abuse problem that started around 2012."

In court, it was revealed that between October 2015 until June 2016, Lisa Marie was "using a significant amount of drugs and staying in bed a lot." The only child of Elvis Presley revealed she was abusing prescription pills and eventually "started using cocaine to counteract the effects of the pills."

Things were so bad that she admitted going "days without sleeping" and she ended up being hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2016.

It's, however, unclear if Lisa Marie's history of drug abuse played a role in her death. She died on January 12 at age 54 after suffering two heart attacks. An autopsy has been performed, but the Los Angeles Coroner's Office does not yet have an official cause of death due to the pending toxicology results, which will reveal if the singer had any drugs in her system when she died.

Her mother confirmed her death in a statement last Thursday. She said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

She will be laid to rest at Graceland following a public memorial service at the landmark on Sunday, January 22.

