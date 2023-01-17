 

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid
Instagram
Celebrity

The 19-year-old 'Catherine Called Birdy' actress comes out as gender fluid as she talks about her 'slightly unhealthy relationship with labels' in the past.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Ramsey is reluctant to publicly reveal her own labels. The 19-year-old actor - who portrays Ellie on HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" - has dished on her experiences with being genderfluid and her response to different pronouns, but she isn't in a position to "publicly talk about" her feelings.

"I have labels that I assign to myself. It's just, publicly, I am hesitant to talk about what those are, because there are still some things that - I'm, I guess, becoming comfortable with and figuring out," she told ELLE magazine.

"Actually, I think I've probably figured it out, but becoming comfortable with and owning, I suppose. I think people who can publicly talk about who they are, I think that's incredibly brave and I look up to those people, but it's not the sort of thing that I can do yet, really."

  Editors' Pick

Although the star - who uses she/her and they/them pronouns - has enjoyed her journey of self-discovery, she has a difficult with labels in general. She explained, "I think, in the past, I've had maybe a slightly unhealthy relationship with labels."

"The label of anorexia is one that I totally - it was like a comfort blanket for me. I held onto it too much. So, I'm wary of them, but I also think that I, in many ways, don't have the guts to assign a label to myself."

The former "Game of Thrones" star opened up on gender last week and insisted she doesn't "particularly like" being gendered. She said, "I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it. But I knew that if someone called me 'he' it was a bit exciting. I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn't something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization
Related Posts
'Game of Thrones' Star Bella Ramsey 'So Privileged' to Be Prince William Award Ambassador

'Game of Thrones' Star Bella Ramsey 'So Privileged' to Be Prince William Award Ambassador

Latest News
Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence
  • Jan 17, 2023

Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization
  • Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization

Cardi B Details How Offset First Reacted to Takeoff's Tragic Death
  • Jan 17, 2023

Cardi B Details How Offset First Reacted to Takeoff's Tragic Death

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid
  • Jan 17, 2023

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison
  • Jan 17, 2023

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win