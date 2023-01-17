Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old 'Catherine Called Birdy' actress comes out as gender fluid as she talks about her 'slightly unhealthy relationship with labels' in the past.

AceShowbiz - Bella Ramsey is reluctant to publicly reveal her own labels. The 19-year-old actor - who portrays Ellie on HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" - has dished on her experiences with being genderfluid and her response to different pronouns, but she isn't in a position to "publicly talk about" her feelings.

"I have labels that I assign to myself. It's just, publicly, I am hesitant to talk about what those are, because there are still some things that - I'm, I guess, becoming comfortable with and figuring out," she told ELLE magazine.

"Actually, I think I've probably figured it out, but becoming comfortable with and owning, I suppose. I think people who can publicly talk about who they are, I think that's incredibly brave and I look up to those people, but it's not the sort of thing that I can do yet, really."

Although the star - who uses she/her and they/them pronouns - has enjoyed her journey of self-discovery, she has a difficult with labels in general. She explained, "I think, in the past, I've had maybe a slightly unhealthy relationship with labels."

"The label of anorexia is one that I totally - it was like a comfort blanket for me. I held onto it too much. So, I'm wary of them, but I also think that I, in many ways, don't have the guts to assign a label to myself."

The former "Game of Thrones" star opened up on gender last week and insisted she doesn't "particularly like" being gendered. She said, "I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me 'she' or 'her' and I wouldn't think about it. But I knew that if someone called me 'he' it was a bit exciting. I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn't something that I particularly like. But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less."

