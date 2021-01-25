 
 

Tierra Whack Has NSFW Theory About Drake's Recent Surgery
After the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker announced delay of his new album's release due to recovery from his surgery, the 'T.D.' rapper questions what kind of surgery that the Canadian star had.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tierra Whack has a rather wild theory about Drake's recent surgery. As the Toronto-born star has not shared details of his injury that has forced him to postpone the release of his new album, the 25-year-old star questioned what kind of surgery that the "Hotling Bling" MC had last fall.

Tierra, who originally performed as Dizzle Dizz as a teenager before reverting to her birth name in 2017, posed the question on Twitter. "y'all think Drake got his tits done?" she tweeted on Wednesday, January 20, prompting mixed reactions from her followers.

Tierra Whack's Tweet

Tierra Whack shared her NSFW theory about Drake's surgery.

One person found it amusing, responding, "Lol put away your phone." A second user played along with Tierra's baseless speculation, writing, "Let me text him and ask." A third one joked, "He only pays to make it bigger never a reduction."

"You know he did but if I had money I would too," a fourth one claimed. Another was seemingly convinced that Drake "definitely did" the tits surgery. Another added Drizzy probably got the surgery "for the album release."

"If he did I'm definitely getting mine done," a fan wrote, while someone thinks that Tierra mistook Drake for another artist. "That was someone else," the said user wrote back to the 25-year-old rapper.

Another blasted Tierra's theory, "Girl you a big goofy for this! Go ask your daddy if he got his tits done." Echoing the sentiment, someone wrote back, "Nah. A**." One other user saw it as a joke as commenting, "I'm not bout to play with you (Rolling on the floor laughing emoji)."

Some others, meanwhile, took it more seriously and appeared to be offended by Tierra's baseless speculation. "Worry about your nonexistent career," someone told the "Feel Good" raptress. Another dubbed her "weird," as another added, "Please, sick some help."

Drake posted in October 2020 a picture of his bandaged knee while he's resting in bed. His rep later confirmed that Drizzy did undergo a knee surgery, though failed to offer up any other information as to how he got injured.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old star announced on his Instagram Story that his new album "Certified Lover Boy" would not arrive this month as planned before as he's still recovering from the surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he informed his fans and followers on January 20.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," the OVO Sound co-founder added, before assuring fans that he's working on completing the album within this year. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he shared.

