Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland
A representative for Graceland has confirmed that the landmark, which is in a trust, will benefit the surviving children of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child together.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elvis Presley's Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

But now, a representative for Graceland has confirmed to PEOPLE that the property, which is in a trust, will benefit Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, Harper, 14, and Finley, 14. Lisa Marie also had a son named Benjamin, but he committed suicide in 2020, at age of 27.

Lisa Marie passed away on Thursday, January 12, and a rep subsequently revealed that she'll be laid to rest alongside her father at Graceland. Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at the property. Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, and Lisa Marie's son are also buried at the landmark.

Graceland was opened to the public as a house museum in 1982 and it now attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mom, announced the death of her daughter last week, admitting that her family was "devastated" by the news.

She said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, a rep for the star added, "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

The Weeknd's Magical Music Video for 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Is Here
Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland
Cardi B on How Offset 'Changed' as He 'Fought' for Their Marriage After She Filed for Divorce
LeBron James Calls Out NBA Referees Following Another Lakers Loss
Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad
La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

