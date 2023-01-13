 

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Cover Images/Vince Flores
The only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was pronounced dead just hours after she was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive at her Calabasas home.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley has died. The daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley passed away on Thursday, January 12, following a brief hospitalization due to a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Confirming the sad news was her own mother. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement on Thursday evening. She remembered her daughter, "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The 77-year-old actress and businesswoman added, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who was there, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived and took over.

They reportedly administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts. EMTs were able to regain a pulse before the singer was admitted to the hospital. She was reportedly in coma and in a critical condition, while her mom rushed to the West Hills hospital, in Los Angeles.

In a statement posted on social media, Priscilla said, "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Just two days before, Lisa attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mom Priscilla and Austin Butler. At the event, she posed for pictures alongside her mom and the actor, who won an award for portraying her late father in "Elvis".

